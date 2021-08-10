Cancel
Sanger, TX

Daily Weather Forecast For Sanger

Sanger (TX) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

SANGER, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0bNDXjVe00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 77 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 76 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

