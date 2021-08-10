House Springs Weather Forecast
HOUSE SPRINGS, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Thursday, August 12
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 97 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
