Farmville, NC

Farmville Daily Weather Forecast

 5 days ago

FARMVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0bNDXYkX00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

(FARMVILLE, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Farmville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

