Marengo, IL

Jump on Marengo’s rainy forecast today

Posted by 
Marengo (IL) Weather Channel
Marengo (IL) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

(MARENGO, IL) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Marengo Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Marengo:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzZvk_0bNDXSSB00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 12

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

