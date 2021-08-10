Cancel
Environment

Tuesday rain in Paris: Ideas to make the most of it

Paris (KY) Weather Channel
Paris (KY) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

(PARIS, KY) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Paris, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Paris:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0bNDXPo000

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

