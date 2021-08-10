Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Most in new poll say nurses, health care aides are underpaid

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ADwe4_0bNDXIs900
© Getty Images

The majority of Republicans and Democrats agree that health care aides and nurses are underpaid, according to a new study by the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research released on Monday.

While nearly seven in 10 Americans trust doctors and nurses to make the best decisions for them and their families, 59 percent of those surveyed think that nurses are underpaid and 61 percent believe that health care aides also deserve to be paid more.

The poll also found that just 11 percent of Americans believe that doctors are underpaid, with half of the respondents saying that they are paid fairly for their work.

Americans on both sides of the aisle mostly agreed on doctors' pay, with 36 percent of Democrats saying that doctors are overpaid and 37 percent of Republicans believing the same.

“Most of the public clearly believes doctors are paid about the right amount or are overpaid, but many Americans don’t have an accurate sense of doctors’ salaries,” Joshua Gottlieb, an associate professor at Harris Public Policy, told the University of Chicago. “More research on health care workers’ pay could better inform public opinion around health care policies, spending, and the government’s role in shaping contemporary labor markets.”

The poll, surveying 1,071 Americans by the web and telephone, was conducted between June 10 and June 14. It has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 4.2 percentage points.

Comments / 4

The Hill

The Hill

314K+
Followers
32K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Republicans#Democrats#Americans#Harris Public Policy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
Health Servicesstateofreform.com

A nurse’s vision to transform the health care system

John Silver, PhD, RN, had no interest in politics or models of health care when he became a registered nurse in 1984. However, after years of listening to fellow nurses comment on poor health outcomes and structural inconsistencies within health care settings, he realized he would need to do more than nursing to try to solve these problems.
Public Healthhealthday.com

All HHS Health Care Workers Must Now Get COVID-19 Vaccines

THURSDAY, Aug. 12, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- COVID-19 vaccination will be required for all U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) employees who deal with patients, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra announced Thursday. The order will affect more than 25,000 clinicians, researchers, contractors, trainees, and volunteers within the U.S. National...
PoliticsFuturity

Poll: 59% of Americans say nurses deserve more pay

Large majorities of both Democrats and Republicans believe nurses and health care aides are underpaid, according to a recent poll. More than 7 in 10 Americans trust both nurses and doctors to do what is right for them and their families, the findings show. However, 59% think nurses are underpaid, and 61% say the same of health care aides.
Health Servicesdoctorslounge.com

Americans Have High Trust in Health Care Providers: Poll

Last Updated: August 11, 2021. WEDNESDAY, Aug. 11, 2021 (HealthDay News ) -- Doctors, nurses and pharmacists are highly trusted by most Americans, a new survey shows. Those health professionals do what's right either most or all of the time, said at least seven in 10 respondents in the poll from the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
Cell Phonesmarketplace.org

An app to track home health care aides has unintended effects

They’re called electronic visit verification apps, or EVVs. They log the hours and the movements of home health care workers paid for by Medicaid. States are just starting to roll them out as part of an Obama-era program that promised to make managing the work of home aides more efficient and reduce fraud in the system.
Minnesota Stateknsiradio.com

Minnesota a Top State for Health Care, Report Says

(KNSI) – A report from personal finance website WalletHub says Minnesota is the third-best state in the nation when it comes to health care. The Gopher State was outranked only by Massachusetts (first) and Rhode Island (second). As the home of the Mayo Clinic and other large health care systems,...
Healthbenefitspro.com

Most Americans believe nurses are underpaid; doctors and executives? Not so much

A majority of Americans of both parties believe nurses and health care aides are underpaid. However, they have much less sympathy for doctors and hospital and insurance executives. Six in 10 respondents say both groups are underpaid in a recent UChicago Harris/AP-NORC poll. Seventy percent believe nurses make between $50,000...
HealthKeene Sentinel

NH ranks 11 in nation for health care, survey says

Massachusetts was ranked the best state for health care in a new WalletHub study. New Hampshire ranked 11th. “Americans need affordable, quality health care more than ever this year as we continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic,” the website read. “State healthcare systems need to care for those who contract the virus, including the concerning new Delta variant, while making sure not to neglect the regular health care needs of their residents.”
Health Serviceshimss.org

Shifting to Preventive Care in a New Health System

Across the developed world, policies were introduced to tackle the pandemic that prioritised limiting the transmission of disease with the intention of reducing pressure on health services. Preventive care appointments were delayed, elective surgeries were cancelled, and patients were encouraged to stay at home. Many with the lowest sociodemographic status, however, were not able to work from home, could not afford to distance and were in key, front-line jobs. And those with existing health issues and were most vulnerable, were required to shield for months at a time, with care homes locked down altogether—policies developed to support society through the pandemic defined ‘health’ as simply “the absence of the virus.” All this activity was intended to protect health services that were already struggling under the pressures of increasingly expensive healthcare and growing ageing populations. The pandemic has demonstrated time and again that current health services are not fit for purpose, and that they are least equipped to support those in greatest need.
Healthkqennewsradio.com

GOVERNOR ANNOUNCES NEW RULE FOR HEALTH CARE EMPLOYEES

On Wednesday, Governor Kate Brown announced that she has directed the Oregon Health Authority to issue a rule outlining new, required health and safety measures for personnel in health care settings. A release said the rule requires weekly COVID-19 testing which can be waived with a proof of vaccination. The...
Hartford, CTPosted by
Connecticut Mirror

Hospitals are COVID hypocrites

It has taken over 606,000 dead Americans, 8,279 dead state residents, and the passage of almost eight months since the release in the U.S. of the first COVID vaccines, to convince Connecticut’s hospitals that it might be a good idea to require their own workers get vaccinated against COVID-19.
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Overnight Health Care: Biden calls on Congress to act on drug prices | HHS to require vaccine for agency health care workers | Teachers unions split on endorsing vaccine mandates

Welcome to Thursday’s Overnight Health Care. Vaccine mandates are becoming more popular as the music industry navigates the delta surge. AEG, the nation's second-largest concert promoter, will implement one starting Oct. 1 for every venue and festival, including Coachella. If you have any tips, email us at nweixel@thehill.com, psullivan@thehill.com and...
Warren, OH27 First News

Health care company hiring nurses, front desk workers

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local health care company will be hiring people to fill several open positions in the coming weeks. ONE Health Ohio is hosting a hiring event on Tuesday, August 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Lloyd McCoy Community Health Center in Warren (1977 Niles Rd. SE).

Comments / 4

Community Policy