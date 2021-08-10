Cancel
Lamar, MO

Lamar Daily Weather Forecast

Lamar (MO) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

LAMAR, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Tgnf_0bNDXG6h00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 76 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 75 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lamar, MO
