Sardis, MS

4-Day Weather Forecast For Sardis

Posted by 
Sardis (MS) Weather Channel
Sardis (MS) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

SARDIS, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LuJUy_0bNDXDSW00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 12

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sardis (MS) Weather Channel

Sardis (MS) Weather Channel

Sardis, MS
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

