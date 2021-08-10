Cloudy forecast for Castroville — 3 ways to hit it head-on
(CASTROVILLE, CA.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Tuesday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.
Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.
Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.
Along with a cloudy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Castroville:
Tuesday, August 10
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Thursday, August 12
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0