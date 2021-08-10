Cancel
Castroville, CA

Cloudy forecast for Castroville — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Castroville (CA) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

(CASTROVILLE, CA.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Tuesday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Castroville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43rWyU_0bNDX7FP00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Castroville, CA
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

