Tuesday rain in North Aurora: Ideas to make the most of it

(NORTH AURORA, IL) Tuesday is set to be rainy in North Aurora, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for North Aurora:

Tuesday, August 10 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 92 °F, low 74 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Wednesday, August 11 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 72 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, August 12 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 90 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



Friday, August 13 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.