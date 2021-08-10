Cancel
Plainwell, MI

Plainwell Daily Weather Forecast

Plainwell (MI) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

PLAINWELL, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTr06_0bNDX3iV00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 12

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Plainwell, MI
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

