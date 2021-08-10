Plainwell Daily Weather Forecast
PLAINWELL, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 88 °F, low 71 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Thursday, August 12
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
