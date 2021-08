It wasn’t very long into her rookie season with the Washington Spirit before Kaiya McCullough became terrified to make a mistake. Throughout training and scrimmages last year, McCullough said, the team’s now-former coach, Richie Burke, screamed at her, and he didn’t stop. Anything could set him off, she said, prompting him to unleash a torrent of threats, criticism and personal insults on McCullough and her teammates.