Paulsboro Weather Forecast
PAULSBORO, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Slight chance of drizzle then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 76 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 12
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 76 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 95 °F, low 75 °F
- Light wind
