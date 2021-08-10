Cancel
Irvine, KY

Irvine Weather Forecast

Irvine (KY) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

IRVINE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0bNDWmym00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

