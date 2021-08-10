Cancel
Lula, GA

Tuesday rain in Lula: Ideas to make the most of it

Lula (GA) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

(LULA, GA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Lula Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lula:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0bNDWjKb00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

