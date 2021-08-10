Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Anadarko, OK

Anadarko Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Anadarko (OK) Weather Channel
Anadarko (OK) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

ANADARKO, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L4DeF_0bNDWXgl00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 76 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 75 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 94 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Anadarko (OK) Weather Channel

Anadarko (OK) Weather Channel

Anadarko, OK
180
Followers
542
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anadarko, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anadarko Weather Forecast#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Anadarko, OKPosted by
Anadarko (OK) Weather Channel

Sunday has sun for Anadarko — 3 ways to make the most of it

(ANADARKO, OK) The forecast is calling for sun today in Anadarko. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy