Acushnet, MA

Weather Forecast For Acushnet

Posted by 
Acushnet (MA) Weather Channel
Acushnet (MA) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

ACUSHNET, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2idplY_0bNDWF2v00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 72 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Acushnet (MA) Weather Channel

Acushnet (MA) Weather Channel

Acushnet, MA
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

