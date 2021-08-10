Weather Forecast For Acushnet
ACUSHNET, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 82 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 72 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Thursday, August 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Friday, August 13
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
