Weather Forecast For Acushnet

ACUSHNET, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 82 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 72 °F 6 to 13 mph wind



Thursday, August 12 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Friday, August 13 Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 91 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



