Abbeville, AL

4-Day Weather Forecast For Abbeville

Posted by 
Abbeville (AL) Weather Channel
Abbeville (AL) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

ABBEVILLE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yhxN_0bNDWCOk00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(ABBEVILLE, AL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Abbeville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

