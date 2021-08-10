Cancel
Manteo, NC

Daily Weather Forecast For Manteo

Manteo (NC) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

MANTEO, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0bNDW3XS00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 76 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 76 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 76 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Manteo, NC
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

