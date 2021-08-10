Daily Weather Forecast For Manteo
MANTEO, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 76 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 76 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, August 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 76 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 75 °F
- Light wind
