Pahokee Weather Forecast
PAHOKEE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 76 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, August 12
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 89 °F, low 76 °F
- 8 to 13 mph wind
Friday, August 13
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 89 °F, low 75 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0