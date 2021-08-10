Cancel
Farmington, NY

Tuesday rain in Farmington meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Farmington (NY) Weather Channel
Farmington (NY) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

(FARMINGTON, NY) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Farmington Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Farmington:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0bNDVxPK00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 90 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 74 °F
    • 7 to 17 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 12

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Farmington (NY) Weather Channel

Farmington (NY) Weather Channel

Farmington, NY
