Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT review

By Bill Thomas
TechRadar
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT is an absolute 1080p powerhouse, easily able to power the latest games at max settings. However, its proximity to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti makes it hard to recommend for most people. Now that the current generation of graphics cards has been around...

www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amd Radeon#Amd Graphics#Nvidia Gpu#Nvidia Rtx#Xfx#Msi#Rgb Lighting#Rdna#Infinity Cache#Stream Processors#A Game Clock#The Game Clock#Super Resolution#Fsr#Dlss#The Radeon Rx 6600 Xt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
AMD
Related
Computerswccftech.com

XFX Releases Three New Radeon RX 6600 XT Series GPUs

XFX has released three AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT series GPUs on their website. The new graphics cards will showcase 128-bit bus, 8GBs of GDDR6 memory, and 2048 Stream Processors. It will offer the new L3 cache, aptly named Infinity Cache, with a total of 32MB, which is close to three times smaller than the Navi 22 GPU models. The three XFX RX 6600 XT models are the MERC308, the QICK308, and the SWFT210.
ComputersPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Biostar AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card unveiled

BioStar has this week unveiled its new BioStar AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card based on the AMD RDNA 2 gaming architecture, designed to deliver the “ultimate high-framerate, high-fidelity and highly responsive 1080p gaming experience.” The AMD RDNA 2 architecture offers 32 MB of high-performance AMD Infinity Cache, 8 GB of high-speed GDDR6 memory.
ComputersPosted by
GeekyGadgets

ASRock Radeon RX 6600 XT Phantom Gaming and Challenger graphics cards unveiled

ASRock has unveiled its new range of Radeon RX 6600 XT Phantom Gaming and Challenger graphics cards taking the form of the ASRock Phantom Gaming D 8 GB OC graphic, ASRock Challenger Pro 8 GB OC, ASRock Challenger D 8 GB OC and ASRock Challenger ITX 8 GB. All the new graphics cards are based on the AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT GPU technology amd are built on the 7 nm manufacturing process and AMD RDNA 2 gaming architecture, offering gamers support for are built on the 7 nm manufacturing process and AMD RDNA 2 gaming architecture, NVIDIA ray tracing, HDMI 2.1, and PCI Express 4.0. Cooling on the graphics cards is provided by ASRock’s custom Striped Axial Fan delivering enhanced airflow to optimize cooling from not only the stripe structure on each fan blade but also the polishing surface on the bottom side.
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Hardware

ASRock's Radeon RX 6600 XT Challenger ITX Brings Epic 1080p Gaming To SFF PCs

AMD recently announced the company's Radeon RX 6600 XT to expand its RDNA 2 products to the entry-level market. Although AMD markets the Radeon RX 6600 XT as capable of delivering epic 1080p gaming, the Navi 23 graphics card has yet to prove if it can hang with the best graphics cards. ASRock (via VideoCardz) has taken upon the task to prepare its Radeon RX 6600 XT Challenger ITX graphics card for small form factor and Mini-ITX systems.
ElectronicsHEXUS.net

ASRock first AMD partner to make a Mini ITX Radeon RX 6600 XT

Towards the end of the Where Gaming Begins: Ep. 4 unveiling event for the Radeon RX 6600 XT, AMD shared a slide proudly displaying a selection of cards from nine different partner firms. On the far left of the image below you can see the first AIB is ASRock, which is the only partner to display a single fan, and it is a much shorter card than any rival offers at this time.
Computerscommunitynewscorp.com

AMD RADEON RX 6600 XT: In-store prices of 469,519 euros

We have just received a price confirmation for the AMD RADEON RX 6600 XT graphics cards. A card that will not be available in the MBA and whose “unsustainable” MSRP is 399 euros apart from a few dozen coins. For other custom cards, the prices should be between 469 and...
ComputersHot Hardware

A Leaked AMD Radeon RX 6000 Navi 21 GPU With 8GB GDDR6 Has Us Puzzled

A new UserBenchmark database entry has us all kinds of intrigued because it seemingly references an AMD Radeon RX 6000 series graphics card that has not yet been released yet. There are multiple possibilities at play, including an early prototype that was ultimately scrapped. However, if this is indicative of a product that will ultimately get released, then AMD may have something especially interesting in the works.
Computerscommunitynewscorp.com

Soon an AMD RADEON RX 6800 SE with 8 GB GDDR6 memory?

In reality, this is actually pretty unlikely, but this card has just turned up in the UserBenchmark database. So it is a NAVI 21 card with 8 GB of memory that was recorded in the software database and the latter performs better than an RX 6700 XT and slightly worse than an RX 6800.
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Hardware

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Laptops: All the Models You Can Buy Right Now

Though not as common as Nvidia GTX or RTX cards, AMD's latest Radeon RX 6000 mobile GPUs offer strong performance. The top of the range 6800M features 12GB GDDR6 video memory and a 145W TGP. Not only that, but AMD claims it can even outperform the RTX 3080 in some situations — reportedly delivering a 1.7x improvement in Resident Evil Village.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

AMD takes a cue from EVGA, starts selling Radeon RX 6000 graphics cards via queue

AMD has been selling reference-style Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics cards via its Direct store for nearly a year now, but many would-be customers have yet hold one. Aside from overwhelming demand from real people, bots have been largely to blame for the sold out status of graphics cards from both AMD and Nvidia. It’s hard to compete with a machine in the race for checkout. But retailers have devised more creative methods to to sell graphics cards in order to get them directly into the hands of end consumers instead of scalpers or minors.

Comments / 0

Community Policy