AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT review

ASRock has unveiled its new range of Radeon RX 6600 XT Phantom Gaming and Challenger graphics cards taking the form of the ASRock Phantom Gaming D 8 GB OC graphic, ASRock Challenger Pro 8 GB OC, ASRock Challenger D 8 GB OC and ASRock Challenger ITX 8 GB. All the new graphics cards are based on the AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT GPU technology amd are built on the 7 nm manufacturing process and AMD RDNA 2 gaming architecture, offering gamers support for are built on the 7 nm manufacturing process and AMD RDNA 2 gaming architecture, NVIDIA ray tracing, HDMI 2.1, and PCI Express 4.0. Cooling on the graphics cards is provided by ASRock’s custom Striped Axial Fan delivering enhanced airflow to optimize cooling from not only the stripe structure on each fan blade but also the polishing surface on the bottom side.