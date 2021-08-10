Walton Daily Weather Forecast
WALTON, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 12
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 92 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 89 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
