Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Walton, KY

Walton Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Walton (KY) Weather Channel
Walton (KY) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

WALTON, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzZvk_0bNDVU0N00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Walton (KY) Weather Channel

Walton (KY) Weather Channel

Walton, KY
114
Followers
547
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Walton, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Walton, KYPosted by
Walton (KY) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s sunny forecast in Walton

(WALTON, KY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Walton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Walton, KYPosted by
Walton (KY) Weather Channel

Sunday has sun for Walton — 3 ways to make the most of it

(WALTON, KY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Walton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy