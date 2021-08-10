Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Litchfield Park, AZ

A rainy Tuesday in Litchfield Park — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Posted by 
Litchfield Park (AZ) Weather Channel
Litchfield Park (AZ) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

(LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Litchfield Park, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Litchfield Park:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0bNDVQTT00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while patchy blowing dust then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 80 °F
    • Windy: 40 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 80 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 82 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 101 °F, low 80 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Litchfield Park (AZ) Weather Channel

Litchfield Park (AZ) Weather Channel

Litchfield Park, AZ
161
Followers
544
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Litchfield Park, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunbreak
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Litchfield Park, AZPosted by
Litchfield Park (AZ) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

(LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Litchfield Park. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy