Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shepherd, TX

Shepherd is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

Posted by 
Shepherd (TX) Weather Channel
Shepherd (TX) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

(SHEPHERD, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Shepherd. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Shepherd:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0bNDVN4W00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Shepherd (TX) Weather Channel

Shepherd (TX) Weather Channel

Shepherd, TX
198
Followers
547
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shepherd, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jump On It#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Uxbridge, MAPosted by
Uxbridge (MA) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Uxbridge

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Uxbridge: Sunday, August 15: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Monday, August 16: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, August 17: Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, August 18: Chance
Keaau, HIPosted by
Keaau (HI) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Keaau

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Keaau: Sunday, August 15: Scattered rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight; Monday, August 16: Scattered Rain Showers; Tuesday, August 17: Scattered Rain Showers; Wednesday, August 18: Scattered rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely
Makawao, HIPosted by
Makawao (HI) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Makawao

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Makawao: Sunday, August 15: Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while isolated rain showers overnight; Monday, August 16: Scattered rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers overnight; Tuesday, August 17: Scattered rain showers during the
Wayland, NYPosted by
Wayland (NY) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Wayland

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Wayland: Sunday, August 15: Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Monday, August 16: Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Tuesday, August 17: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Wednesday, August 18:
Lucasville, OHPosted by
Lucasville (OH) Weather Channel

Lucasville Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Lucasville: Sunday, August 15: Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Monday, August 16: Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight;
Leechburg, PAPosted by
Leechburg (PA) Weather Channel

Leechburg Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Leechburg: Sunday, August 15: Mostly cloudy during the day; while cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight; Monday, August 16: Showers And Thunderstorms; Tuesday, August 17: Patchy fog then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight;
Monaca, PAPosted by
Monaca (PA) Weather Channel

Monaca Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Monaca: Sunday, August 15: Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight; Monday, August 16: Showers And Thunderstorms; Tuesday, August 17: Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight; Wednesday, August 18:

Comments / 0

Community Policy