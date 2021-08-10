Cancel
Osceola Woman Injured in Henry County Rollover

By Randy Kirby
An Osceola woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Monday in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2004 Buick Rendezvous, driven by 49-year-old Dellas D. Colby of Osceola, was at 962 SE Highway Z at 5:20 p.m., when she lost control of the vehicle and failed to negotiate a curve, The Buick went off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned. The vehicle came to rest facing west. Colby suffered serious injuries, and was transported by Lifeflight Eagle to Research Medical Center for treatment.

