Osceola Woman Injured in Henry County Rollover

This is a compilation of reports released by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office:. On Tuesday, Aug. 10 around 5:30 p.m., a Pettis County Deputy while on patrol on Y Highway and Hedge Apple Drive, observed a motorcycle doing 62 mph in a 45 mph zone on Y Highway. A traffic stop was conducted at Y Highway and West Country Club Drive. The male told the Deputy he was not familiar with the area or the speed limit. He presented the Deputy with a Missouri driver's license. A computer check revealed the driver was wanted on warrants out of Jackson County and Kansas City. 30-year-old Brian C. Jefferson was then arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail, where he was booked and given a $3,000 bond. He now has an Aug. 24 court date.