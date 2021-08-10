Cancel
Spencer, MA

Weather Forecast For Spencer

Spencer (MA) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

SPENCER, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Patchy fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

