Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weaverville, NC

Weaverville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Weaverville (NC) Weather Channel
Weaverville (NC) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

WEAVERVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0bNDUqKs00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Weaverville (NC) Weather Channel

Weaverville (NC) Weather Channel

Weaverville, NC
129
Followers
550
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Weaverville, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Weaverville, NCPosted by
Weaverville (NC) Weather Channel

Monday has sun for Weaverville — 3 ways to make the most of it

(WEAVERVILLE, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Weaverville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Weaverville, NCPosted by
Weaverville (NC) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Weaverville

(WEAVERVILLE, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Weaverville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy