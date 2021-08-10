Weaverville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WEAVERVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight
- High 85 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, August 12
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
