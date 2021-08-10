Cancel
Lowell, AR

Lowell Daily Weather Forecast

Lowell (AR) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

LOWELL, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13gXAd_0bNDUZWd00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 75 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lowell, AR
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

