The Mac's mouse, the iPod's click wheel, the iPhone's multitouch display, and the Apple Watch's digital crown are all part of Apple lore in which a new device class mandated a new user interface. But there's a significant exception to that established pattern: Siri. The voice agent emerged as a way to control some of the iPhone's features but was never a way to completely control it the way Alexa served as the Echo's main user interface. Rather, it could retrieve bits of information and complete simple tasks online.