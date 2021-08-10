Daily Weather Forecast For Milan
MILAN, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 12
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 96 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, August 13
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
