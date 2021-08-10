Freedom Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
FREEDOM, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 71 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 8 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 8 mph
Thursday, August 12
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
