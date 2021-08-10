Cancel
Environment

Freedom Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Freedom (CA) Weather Channel
Freedom (CA) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

FREEDOM, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0bNDU81V00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

