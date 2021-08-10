Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Ledge, MI

Jump on Grand Ledge’s rainy forecast today

Posted by 
Grand Ledge (MI) Weather Channel
Grand Ledge (MI) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

(GRAND LEDGE, MI) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Grand Ledge, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Grand Ledge:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0bNDU6G300

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 87 °F, low 72 °F
    • 7 to 13 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 12

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Grand Ledge (MI) Weather Channel

Grand Ledge (MI) Weather Channel

Grand Ledge, MI
103
Followers
541
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grand Ledge, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunbreak
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Grand Ledge, MIPosted by
Grand Ledge (MI) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(GRAND LEDGE, MI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Grand Ledge. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy