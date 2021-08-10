Cancel
Schuylkill Haven, PA

Daily Weather Forecast For Schuylkill Haven

Schuylkill Haven (PA) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0bNDU2j900

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

