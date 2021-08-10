Cancel
Jacksboro, TN

Daily Weather Forecast For Jacksboro

Jacksboro (TN) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

JACKSBORO, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0bNDU1qQ00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

