Mastic, NY

4-Day Weather Forecast For Mastic

Posted by 
Mastic (NY) Weather Channel
Mastic (NY) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

MASTIC, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0bNDTyMT00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 71 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 12

    Partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Mastic (NY) Weather Channel

Mastic (NY) Weather Channel

Mastic, NY
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

