Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Steam and more storms

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Steam will roll in again on Tuesday. Throw in some thunderstorms and you have a typical pattern for August. Our pattern is loaded with moisture. Whether it is from the showers & thunderstorms or just the air around you. There is plenty in the air! This will lead to heavier downpours. I am not saying you should expect a washout, but when it rains it could really come down. Any one of these storms might be strong to severe. We are in the MARGINAL risk for severe storms.