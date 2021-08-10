Readers respond: Free driver’s ed is a great idea

For more than a year, I have been a member of an active Facebook group of school staff and parents seeking to ensure the safety of students, staff and families. A recent Oregon School Boards Association discussion of the concerns of school leaders in rural communities with abysmally low vaccination rates whose parents do not want masks just pushed me over the edge. We have coddled ignorance and lack of responsibility for too long. Oregon superintendents and school board members who are demanding local choice to cater to the ignorant no-mask and no-vaccine crowd are placing the health and well-being of their students, staff and families at much higher risk. Enough is enough. Those of us who follow the science are tired of fighting against those who fail to take seriously their responsibility for the well-being of others. If you do not follow the science and do everything in your power to stop this nightmare, get out of educational leadership.