Springfield, OR

Readers respond: Free driver’s ed is a great idea

By Letters to the editor
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 5 days ago
I read Jacquie Pancoast’s letter (“Offer free driver’s education,” Aug. 6), and I heartily agree with her as a matter of personal experience. When I attended Springfield High School (Go Millers!) back in the dark ages, driver’s ed was offered as one term of physical education class. The instructors were Springfield High teachers who may have been certified as driver’s ed trainers. We had dual-control cars (one automatic and one standard) furnished by a local car dealer. Criteria for taking this opportunity were: a valid learner’s permit, parental permission and being old enough to get a license by the end of the class. At the end of the class, the instructor took us through everything that would be required on the road test for a license. Jacquie Pancoast’s idea has merit that certainly is worth consideration and should be thoroughly investigated.

The Oregonian

The Oregonian

