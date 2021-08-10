Cancel
Calimesa, CA

Calimesa Weather Forecast

Calimesa (CA) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

CALIMESA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0bNDTomR00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

