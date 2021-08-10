Cancel
Johnsonville, SC

Johnsonville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Johnsonville (SC) Weather Channel
Johnsonville (SC) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

JOHNSONVILLE, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0bNDTQXt00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Johnsonville (SC) Weather Channel

Johnsonville (SC) Weather Channel

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

