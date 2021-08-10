Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alma, AR

Tuesday has sun for Alma — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Alma (AR) Weather Channel
Alma (AR) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

(ALMA, AR) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Alma:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05brNq_0bNDTGxr00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 75 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 97 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Alma (AR) Weather Channel

Alma (AR) Weather Channel

Alma, AR
153
Followers
472
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alma, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun For Alma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Alma, ARPosted by
Alma (AR) Weather Channel

Alma Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Alma: Saturday, August 14: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight; Sunday, August 15: Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance
Alma, ARPosted by
Alma (AR) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Friday sun in Alma

(ALMA, AR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Alma. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy