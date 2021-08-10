Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Linthicum Heights, MD

4-Day Weather Forecast For Linthicum Heights

Posted by 
Linthicum Heights (MD) Weather Channel
Linthicum Heights (MD) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8Z3A_0bNDTECP00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Linthicum Heights (MD) Weather Channel

Linthicum Heights (MD) Weather Channel

Linthicum Heights, MD
76
Followers
547
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chance, MD
City
Linthicum Heights, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Linthicum Heights, MDPosted by
Linthicum Heights (MD) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Friday sun in Linthicum Heights

(LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, MD) The forecast is calling for sun today in Linthicum Heights. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Linthicum Heights, MDPosted by
Linthicum Heights (MD) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, MD) The forecast is calling for sun today in Linthicum Heights. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy