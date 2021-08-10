Tuesday rain in Spencer: Ideas to make the most of it

(SPENCER, IN) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Spencer Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Spencer:

Tuesday, August 10 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 89 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 92 °F, low 73 °F Windy: 21 mph



Thursday, August 12 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 93 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



Friday, August 13 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 89 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.