Deatsville, AL

Deatsville Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Deatsville (AL) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

DEATSVILLE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0bNDTAfV00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 93 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Deatsville, AL
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Deatsville, AL
