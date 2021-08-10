Sun forecast for Mastic Beach — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(MASTIC BEACH, NY) A sunny Tuesday is here for Mastic Beach, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mastic Beach:

Tuesday, August 10 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 81 °F, low 71 °F 12 mph wind



Wednesday, August 11 Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 83 °F, low 71 °F 7 to 13 mph wind



Thursday, August 12 Partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



Friday, August 13 Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.