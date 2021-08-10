Essexville Weather Forecast
ESSEXVILLE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Thursday, August 12
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
