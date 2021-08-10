Daily Weather Forecast For Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 71 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, August 11
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 88 °F, low 73 °F
- 7 to 14 mph wind
Thursday, August 12
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 84 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
