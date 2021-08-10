Cancel
Duncansville, PA

Duncansville Daily Weather Forecast

Duncansville (PA) Weather Channel
Duncansville (PA) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

DUNCANSVILLE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0bNDSwPy00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 94 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Duncansville (PA) Weather Channel

Duncansville (PA) Weather Channel

Duncansville, PA
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

