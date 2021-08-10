Duncansville Daily Weather Forecast
DUNCANSVILLE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 92 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Thursday, August 12
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 94 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 92 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0