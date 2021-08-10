Cancel
Benton City, WA

Benton City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Benton City (WA) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

BENTON CITY, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2idplY_0bNDStln00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny then haze during the day; while haze overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Haze

    • High 103 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Haze

    • High 105 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Haze

    • High 105 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

