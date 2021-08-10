Cancel
Zimmerman, MN

Daily Weather Forecast For Zimmerman

Zimmerman (MN) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

ZIMMERMAN, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0bNDSpEt00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 62 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Zimmerman (MN) Weather Channel

Zimmerman (MN) Weather Channel

Zimmerman, MN
